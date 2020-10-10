Kim Hee Sun Is Surprised To See Hwang Seung Eon In Her Classroom In 2020 On “Alice”

SBS’s “Alice” has shared an intriguing glimpse of its subsequent episode!

Spoilers

On October 10, the sci-fi motion thriller unveiled new stills of Kim Hee Sun and Hwang Seung Eon from its upcoming episode.

In the newly launched pictures, Yoon Tae Yi (performed by Kim Hee Sun) is within the midst of giving a lecture at her college when she immediately spots Oh Shi Younger (performed by Hwang Seung Eon) seated amongst her college students. The professor is visibly stunned to see her outdated good friend once more in 2020—and in such uncommon circumstances—whereas Oh Shi Younger stares again at her with a grim expression.

As soon as the category is over, Oh Shi Younger makes her option to the lectern on the entrance of the corridor, the place Yoon Tae Yi warily listens to what her outdated good friend has to say.

The producers of “Alice” teased, “In Episode 12, Yoon Tae Yi and Oh Shi Younger will come face-to-face. Actresses Kim Hee Sun and Hwang Seung Eon beforehand met within the drama as pals again in 1992, when Yoon Tae Yi had modified her title to Park Sun Younger. This time, they may meet in 2020 as physicist Yoon Tae Yi and Oh Shi Younger, and they are going to be portraying intimately the modifications of their relationship with each other. We ask that the viewers sit up for it.”

To discover out what brings Oh Shi Younger to Yoon Tae Yi’s classroom in 2020, tune in to the following episode of “Alice” on October 10 at 10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles under:

