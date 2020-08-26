Kim Hee Sun Shows Off Her Action Skills In Upcoming Drama “Alice”

Upcoming SBS drama “Alice” has revealed new stills of Kim Hee Sun.

“Alice” is a sci-fi motion thriller about Park Jin Gyeom (Joo Gained), an impassive detective who discovers the existence of time journey and winds up crossing paths with Yoon Tae Yi (Kim Hee Sun), a lady who resembles his lifeless mom.

Kim Hee Sun performs each the eccentric genius physicist Yoon Tae Yi and the loving mom Park Sun Younger, and within the new stills, we see Kim Hee Sun — who beforehand revealed that that is her first time utilizing a gun in a task — in motion. Dressed head to toe in black, she takes a person down and holds him a gunpoint as Kwak Si Yang seems to be on.

A supply from the drama stated, “Kim Hee Sun fearlessly executed motion scenes. She practiced with the martial arts staff and did her finest. This scene will likely be an vital kick-off level within the first episode. Please tune in to see why her character is right here, who she is up in opposition to, and what sort of story will unfold in ‘Alice.’”

“Alice” premieres August 28 at 10 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

