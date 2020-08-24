Kim Hee Sun Talks About Her Career-Defining Moments On “Grasp In The Home”

The newest visitor on “Grasp within the Home” was actress Kim Hee Sun!

On the August 23 episode of the SBS selection present, solid members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, Shin Sung Rok, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo met with this week’s grasp, Kim Hee Sun.

Kim Hee Sun made her appearing debut in 1993, 4 years earlier than Cha Eun Woo was born. He hilariously revealed, “To be sincere, I didn’t actually know who Kim Hee Sun was, however I discovered after listening to G-Dragon’s track the place he says ‘Kim Tae Hee and Kim Hee Sun.’”

The actress adorably responded, “That Kim Hee Sun is me.” Later, when the opposite solid members introduced up Kim Tae Hee, Track Hye Kyo, and Jun Ji Hyun, she added, “They’re the era after me.”

Shin Sung Rok chimed in, “There was an enormous debate about which of these three was the prettiest, however there wasn’t something like that within the earlier era. It was simply Kim Hee Sun.”

Kim Hee Sun then made everybody chuckle by commenting, “I actually haven’t gotten any cosmetic surgery.”

All through her profession, Kim Hee Sun has been the face of many firsts. She performed the lead in a drama that surpassed 50 p.c in viewership rankings, and he or she additionally turned the youngest actress ever to win the Daesang (grand prize) on the SBS Drama Awards that similar yr. Her file has not been damaged within the 22 years since.

Kim Hee Sun was additionally the first-ever feminine MC of SBS’s “Inkigayo.” She commented, “On the time, stars like H.O.T. or Website positioning Taiji and Boys would come greet us within the ready room as a result of I used to be the MC. I used to be so grateful, and seeing singers like that left me starstruck.”

When the members mentioned they thought she could possibly be an “Inkigayo” MC once more, she made everybody by laughing, “Trot is the development today.”

Watch the full episode of “Grasp within the Home” under!

