Kim Hee Sun Talks About Working With Younger Actors + Shares Who She Wants To Work With In Future

Kim Hee Sun talked about working with Joo Received and Kwak Si Yang, her previous and future profession, and extra in a sequence of interviews after the top of SBS’s “Alice.”

“Alice” is a sci-fi thriller drama a few detective (Joo Received) who discovers the existence of time journey after he meets a lady who seems to be an identical to his useless mom (Kim Hee Sun, enjoying each roles).

In an interview with MK Sports activities, Kim Hee Sun mentioned, “I say this so usually that my mouth has gone dry, however Kwak Si Yang and Joo Received are each actually form actors. They’re form and earnest in each facet. Regardless that they’re youthful than me, I’m the one who discovered loads. Joo Received and I had quite a lot of scenes collectively and he took care of me loads. It was quite a lot of little issues, nevertheless it’s not a straightforward factor to do. I felt like he should be a really respectful, caring, candy individual. Kwak Si Yang can be actually form. He would at all times follow even when there wasn’t filming. I felt that he was very earnest about his work. He’s a really affectionate individual. The environment on set was at all times enjoyable.”

For the previous few years, Kim Hee Sun has ceaselessly been paired with youthful male actors. Examples embody “Religion” (Lee Min Ho), “Indignant Mother” (Ji Soo, Ji Hyun Woo), “Room No. 9” (Kim Younger Kwang), and “Alice” (Joo Received, Kwak Si Yang).

To Sports activities Chosun, she mentioned, “The actors who’re older than me are loads older now. The actors that I labored with rising up are previous 50. If we did a melodrama collectively, it will have a distinct vibe. I did quite a lot of melodramas with youthful actors who had a giant age hole with me. Joo Received and I weren’t actually in a melodrama. However I like melodramas with youthful actors. I do fear that I look too previous and that I seem like their mother, but when I see a great venture with good actors, I wish to attempt it.”

When requested if she’d wish to work with Nam Joo Hyuk or Park Bo Gum, who’ve completed dramas with older actresses, she mentioned, “I feel they’d look an excessive amount of like my sons. I feel Yeo Jin Goo’s mother and I are the identical age.”

She continued, “Joo Received is one factor, however Nam Joo Hyuk and Park Bo Gum had been born across the time that I made my debut and began getting cash. Born in 1994? I entered college in 1995. How can I do a melodrama with youngsters who had been a yr previous after I was in faculty? I feel that’s too excessive. After all, it will be very flattering to me, however let’s finish it there.”

In an interview with MBN, she named some actors she wish to work with. “There are such a lot of good actors on the market,” she mentioned. “But when I’ve to select a couple of, it will be Kang Ha Neul and Yoo Ah In. I didn’t watch each single episode of ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ nevertheless it made a huge impact on me. Yoo Ah In says every line with feeling and cautious depth. I used to be watching ‘#Alive’ and I might see a complete new aspect of him. I spotted that he’s a heaven-sent form of actor.”

Watch “Alice” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)