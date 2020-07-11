Kim Hee Sun Thanks Jung Joon Ha And Seo Jeong Yeon For Supporting Her New Drama “Alice”

Kim Hee Sun took to Instagram to thank some mates for sending their help for her new drama!

On July 11, she shared a picture of a snack truck and wrote, “Will he give it or not give it? He all the time offers, a meals truck from Joon Ha. Oppa, I’ll eat it with a grateful coronary heart and work arduous at filming. Joon Ha’s magic, gogo!” The primary a part of her caption is a pun on Joon Ha’s title, which sounds just like the phrase “will he give” in Korean.

Kim Hee Sun and Jung Joon Ha are recognized to be shut mates in the leisure trade. The banner on the snack truck reads, “Hee Sun’s ‘Alice’ has triggered a ruckus! Out of your neighborhood massive sister Laura.” (It is a reference to an outdated joke.)

A couple of days earlier, Kim Hee Sun had thanked Seo Jeong Yeon for sending a espresso truck to set. She wrote, “To Jeong Yeon. How can somebody such as you be so lovable? You’re such an enthralling girl. Train me, please. Unni, I really like you.” Within the hashtags, she added, “Eternally ingesting buddies.”

Within the banner, Seo Jeong Yeon had written, “I’m supporting the solid and crew of ‘Alice,’ together with Kim Hee Sun, the actor you possibly can belief. Please drink one thing refreshing on this warmth and achieve power.” Seo Jeong Yeon and Kim Hee Sun labored collectively within the drama “Lady of Dignity.”

Kim Hee Sun is at present filming the drama “Alice,” about an impassive detective (Joo Received) who learns in regards to the existence of time vacationers who use a tool referred to as “Alice.” In the middle of his investigations, he has a fateful reunion with a girl who died a very long time in the past (Kim Hee Sun).

“Alice” is ready to premiere within the second half of 2020 and will likely be accessible on Viki.

