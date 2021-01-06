Kim Heechul Reacts To Lee Ji Ah Sending Him Major Spoiler For “The Penthouse” Before He’s Caught Up

Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul shared humorous messages exchanged with “The Penthouse” star Lee Ji Ah!

On January 6, he posted on his Instagram Tales, “I used to be going to lastly watch beginning this morning however,” with a video of himself watching “The Penthouse.”

He then posted a screenshot of messages exchanged with “The Penthouse” actress Lee Ji Ah, whose title he has set as “Lee Ji Ah Shim Soo Ryeon,” combining her actual title and character title. He reveals via his caption that she personally spoiled part of the drama that he has not caught as much as but.

Within the messages proven within the screenshot, Kim Heechul responds to her spoiler, “….however I haven’t watched it but.” She replies with an emoticon and says, “I believed you’ll know as a result of I used to be trending on the real-time search rating since Monday.” He explains that the real-time search rating doesn’t present up for him and provides, “You blocked my happiness.” Lee Ji Ah then messages him, “Sorry,” with an emoticon.

“The Penthouse” wrapped up its first season on January 5 with a brand new private finest in scores and a surprising ending for Lee Ji Ah’s character Shim Soo Ryeon.

Watch the primary season under:

Watch Now