Kim Hwan Hee, Yoo Solar, And Lee Soon Jae Confirmed To Star In New Movie

March 26, 2021
2 Min Read

Kim Hwan Hee, Yoo Solar, and Lee Soon Jae have been solid within the new film “Hi there” (working title).

On March 25, the movie confirmed that the three actors had been solid and stated that filming would start in April.

“Hi there” is a humane drama concerning the numerous tales that happen at a hospice ward wherein a younger lady named named Soo Mi (Kim Hwan Hee) is ready for demise.

Kim Hwan Hee stars as Soo Mi, who’s deserted at beginning and has nobody in life she will be able to depend upon. After gritting her enamel and preventing for her personal survival, she begins to seek out just a little little bit of hope and development.

Yoo Solar stars as Website positioning Jin, an single mom who misses her daughter. She misplaced her daughter 5 years in the past and works as a volunteer on the hospice ward to get better from her grief.

Lee Soon Jae stars as In Soo, an previous man who’s learning Hangeul with the intention to lear categorical himself earlier than his imminent demise.

“Hi there” will likely be director Cha Bong Joo’s first feature-length movie. He has constructed up his expertise in directing theater in addition to award-winning quick movies.

