Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Eun Woo, And More Cast In New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Fly Butterfly” (working title) has introduced its principal forged!

“Fly Butterfly” is in regards to the world of aspiring hair designers who work at a hair salon that guarantees to remodel prospects into lovely “butterflies.” It’s the subsequent mission from author Park Yeon Solar, whose final work was JTBC’s “Age of Youth.” The drama will focus on individuals who be taught to like themselves in a world the place coiffure is alleged to make up 90 % of somebody’s bodily picture.

The forged consists of Kim Hyang Gi, Choi Daniel, Oh Yoon Ah, Shim Eun Woo, Park Jung Woo, Moon Tae Yoo, and Kim Ka Hee.

Kim Hyang Gi has been forged as Gi Bbeum (actually “pleasure” in Korean), an intern on the hair salon. Park Jung Woo has been forged as Moo Yeol, the youngest of the 4 interns. Moon Tae Yoo will play the quiet and taciturn intern often called Trainer Woo, and Kim Ka Hee will play a pleasant and optimistic intern named Soo Ri.

Choi Daniel has been forged as a hair designer named Kwang Soo. Oh Yoon Ah will play Michelle, the director of the hair salon. Shim Eun Woo has been forged as one other hair designer named Jen.

A supply from the drama acknowledged, “That is the primary time {that a} Korean drama has tackled the world of hair salons and their workers as a place of business. With this forged in hand, we intend to greet viewers someday in 2021. Will probably be a humane story within the model of author Park Yeon Solar, who is understood for creating intensely relatable and distinctive feelings.”

“Fly Butterfly” will probably be collectively directed by Kim Da Ye (“Hi there Dracula”) and Kim Bo Kyung (“The Wind Blows,” “Mystic Pop-Up Bar”).

