Kim Hyang Gi In Talks To Star In Upcoming JTBC Drama

We could also be seeing Kim Hyang Gi in a brand new drama quickly!

On Might 26, it was reported that Kim Hyang Gi can be showing within the new JTBC drama “Fly, Butterfly” (literal title). A supply from JTBC said, “We’re at the moment planning to air a brand new drama known as ‘Fly, Butterfly’ within the second half of 2020. It’s true that we now have despatched a proposal to Kim Hyang Gi to look within the drama.”

A supply from Kim Hyang Gi’s company Namoo Actors additionally said, “Kim Hyang Gi has acquired a proposal for the drama and is at the moment trying over the position.”

“Fly, Butterfly” is about to be a drama that follows the lives of individuals working at a hair salon as they be taught to like themselves for who they’re. “Age of Youth” screenwriter Park Yeon Solar is about to write down for the drama, which can be co-directed by “Howdy Dracula” producing director (PD) Kim Da Ye and “The Wind Blows” co-PD Kim Bo Kyung. If Kim Hyang Gi accepts the position, this can be her first drama since final yr’s hit JTBC drama “Moments of 18.”

