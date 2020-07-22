Kim Hye Joon And Oh Na Ra Share What To Look Out For In Upcoming Mystery Drama “CHIP-IN”

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “CHIP-IN” is gearing up for its premiere!

“CHIP-IN” will probably be a black comedy thriller drama that follows 9 individuals as they collect on the house of a well-known artist within the hopes of getting his inheritance.

Beneath are 4 factors of “CHIP-IN” viewers ought to look out for within the coming drama!

Kim Hye Joon

Kim Hye Joon will probably be taking up the position of Yoo Bit Na, an formidable school scholar who works to pay her personal tuition and dwelling bills although she is the daughter of the well-known artist. After being invited to her father’s birthday celebration and getting into his home, she turns into the middle of the mysterious occasions that happen on the home. She’s additionally the principle narrator who watches the story unfold with a distinct perspective from the opposite eight characters, and he or she does her finest to dig up the reality.

The actress requested viewers to maintain an eye fixed out for the connection between the 9 individuals who have gathered on the home. She shared, “Inside an unpredictable relationship during which they often belief and typically mistrust one another, there will probably be enjoyable in reasoning out the case, so please present a number of curiosity and tune in.”

Oh Na Ra

Oh Na Ra will play Kim Ji Hye, the ex-mistress of the artist who has the clear goal of receiving the artist’s inheritance after getting into the home together with her daughter Yoo Bit Na. Together with her energetic attraction and trustworthy angle about her personal greed, she’ll add an fascinating pressure to the story by contributing new twists.

Oh Na Ra shared that the drama will probably be extra fascinating if viewers watch with the that means of the title in thoughts. She defined, “I believe viewers will probably be inquisitive about why the title is ‘CHIP-IN.’ As they tune into the drama, there will probably be a second the place they slap their knees in realization of the that means behind the title. Please sit up for that second.”

Director Jin Chang Kyu

The director of “CHIP-IN” requested viewers to benefit from the drama’s style of black comedy and thriller, describing it as an exhilarating but comical thriller good to look at throughout sizzling summer time nights. Director Jin Chang Kyu elaborated, “As a thriller drama, viewers can have enjoyable by discovering new proof by way of every episode to determine who the offender is. Moreover, the greed and harm of the household inside the drama are additionally issues we maintain in our hearts. We’re satirizing these points and attempting to precise it wittily, so please benefit from the drama.”

Scriptwriter Choi Kyung

Scriptwriter Choi Kyung additionally selected the thriller plot as the purpose to most sit up for within the upcoming drama, asking viewers to turn out to be detectives to assist clear up the case. Choi Kyung shared, “As a thriller drama, the most important level to look out for is the identification of the offender. Whereas watching every episode, please deduce who the offender is collectively. Viewers will have the ability to benefit from the drama in the event that they watch with an curiosity in who the offender might be.”

“CHIP-IN” premieres on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki!

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama beneath:

Watch Now

