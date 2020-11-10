Kim Hye Soo And Kim Moo Yeol In Talks For New Legal Drama

Kim Hye Soo and Kim Moo Yeol might probably be teaming up for a brand new drama!

On November 10, one supply shared that Kim Hye Soo and Kim Moo Yeol will likely be taking part in the lead roles in a brand new Netflix drama titled “Juvenile Judgement” (literal title). Each their companies confirmed that they’re at present reviewing the script.

“Juvenile Judgement” is a authorized drama that takes place when a prickly choose who hates juvenile offenders is newly appointed to the juvenile courtroom of the Yeonhwa District. The choose, who was a sufferer of a juvenile crime earlier than, will face varied circumstances involving youth and uncover what it actually means to be an grownup.

If Kim Hye Soo accepts the function, she’s going to play Shim Eun Seok, a choose within the juvenile courtroom of the Yeonhwa District. She is somebody with charismatic eyes and a tough persona who’s fierce sufficient to be thought of conceited. She has a aggressive streak, which helped her push previous her male colleagues to succeed in the highest.

Alternatively, Kim Moo Yeol was supplied the function of one other choose who’s 180 centimeters (5 toes 11 inches) tall and has broad shoulders. Described as “each manly and horny,” he’s somebody who overcame the hardships of a poor atmosphere and have become a choose after taking the highschool qualification examination (the Korean equal of a GED).

“Juvenile Judgement” is directed by Hong Jong Chan and written by Kim Min Seok. It is going to be produced by Gill Footage, and the drama will air on Netflix.

