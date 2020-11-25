Kim Hye Soo And Yoo Yeon Seok Confirmed To Host 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards

Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok are returning because the hosts of the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards!

The 2 actors additionally hosted the fortieth Blue Dragon Film Awards, which was their third time internet hosting collectively. The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards will mark Kim Hye Soo’s twenty seventh time internet hosting the occasion since she first started in 1993. That is Yoo Yeon Seok’s third time internet hosting the occasion, as he had beforehand been an MC on the thirty ninth and fortieth ceremonies.

Kim Hye Soo stated, “This has been a tough yr for everybody due to COVID-19. I’m grateful to all of the viewers members who continued to point out love for motion pictures regardless of these tough instances. If we filmmakers had been in a position to give a small quantity of consolation and hope to everybody, then that’s sufficient. We pray that the day will quickly come after we can all get pleasure from motion pictures to our coronary heart’s content material as soon as extra.”

Yoo Yeon Seok stated, “It’s an honor to be an MC with Kim Hye Soo on the Blue Dragon Film Awards for the third yr in a row. It was a tough yr for the tradition, movie, and humanities industries as a consequence of COVID-19, however I’ll do my finest to make the ceremonies a shining second for all of the filmmakers who persevered.”

The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards will happen on December 11 at 9 p.m. KST. Try the nominees right here!

