Kim Hye Soo And Yum Jung Ah In Talks To Star In New Film By “Veteran” Director

Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah could probably star in a movie collectively!

On December 28, Star Information reported that in keeping with sources throughout the movie business, Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah just lately determined to behave within the upcoming film “Smuggling” (working title) by Director Ryoo Seung Wan. Recognized for his motion and crime thriller motion pictures, Ryoo Seung Wan has helmed movies together with “Crying Fist,” “The Unjust,” “The Metropolis of Violence,” “The Berlin File,” “Veteran,” and extra.

His new movie is described as being a couple of secretive struggle between enemies surrounding smuggling. It was reported that the mission is aiming to start filming subsequent yr.

This could be the primary time that the 2 actresses have labored with Ryoo Seung Wan, and Star Information said that there’s anticipated to be loads of buzz about Ryoo Seung Wan’s new movie that includes Kim Hye Soo and Yum Jung Ah as its two stars. The director beforehand featured two feminine leads within the 2002 movie “No Blood No Tears,” which was led by Jeon Do Yeon and Lee Hye Younger.

Afterward December 28, sources from Kim Hye Soo’s and Yum Jung Ah’s businesses confirmed with YTN Star that they’ve acquired provides for “Smuggling” and are contemplating them.

Kim Hye Soo has starred in movies reminiscent of “Tazza: The Excessive Rollers,” “The Thieves,” “Coin Locker Lady,” and “A Particular Girl” in addition to dramas together with “Sign” and “Hyena.” Yum Jung Ah’s filmography contains “A Story of Two Sisters,” “Hit-and-Run Squad,” and “The Previous Backyard,” and he or she’s carried out in dramas reminiscent of “Royal Household” and “SKY Fort.”

