Kim Hye Soo Talks About Her Mother’s Debt Scandal + The Time She Considered Retiring From Acting

On November 5, Kim Hye Soo sat down for an interview to speak about her newest movie “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case.”

In the interview, the actress talked about her mom’s debt scandal in addition to a time in her life when she thought of retiring.

In 2019, Kim Hye Soo’s representatives issued an announcement about her mom owing 1.3 billion gained (about $1.1 million on the time) to numerous folks. Within the assertion, Kim Hye Soo said that though she had tried to resolve her mom’s monetary points for years, the 2 ended up reducing off all ties in 2012 when Kim Hye Soo discovered that her mom had incurred a debt so massive that even all her wealth on the time couldn’t cowl it.

In her new movie, Kim Hye Soo’s character can also be present process comparable traumas from the previous. The actress mentioned, “My frame of mind may need been much like Hyun Soo’s, however the circumstances have been completely different. In reality, it’s the alternative. The information studies got here out final yr, however I first discovered in regards to the scale of my mom’s debt in 2012. I used to be so shocked that I may barely work. It was the primary time I’d skilled one thing at that stage. Within the movie, Kim Solar Younger’s character asks how she may presumably overlook the lawyer’s promise. My character responds, ‘I assumed the whole lot was nice. I actually didn’t know.’ That was the very same factor I mentioned to my associates in 2012. My sister requested if I actually didn’t know, and I mentioned that I actually didn’t. I obtained goosebumps once I noticed the scene in the movie.”

She continued, “Once I discovered about what my mom had achieved, I couldn’t work. I didn’t even wish to work anymore. I assumed that it was as a result of I had began working as an actor that this drawback had come up within the first place. My thoughts was cut up between ‘I didn’t do something unsuitable’ and ‘Not realizing can also be against the law.’ I instructed everybody I knew, ‘I’m not going to work, I can’t work, and I’m going to attempt to repair what I can.’ Despite the fact that I didn’t wish to work anymore, I assumed that I shouldn’t quit on on a regular basis that I’d spent till now as an actor. As time handed, I used to be grateful. The drama I did then was ‘The Queen of Workplace.’ Like my character within the movie, I used to be in a position to lose myself in my work. Like her, I had associates and individuals who helped me.”

Kim Hye Soo shared that she had considered retiring in 2017. She mentioned, “I used to be on a visit with some associates within the winter. I used to be watching TV late at evening and the film ‘Secret Sunshine’ was on. It had been made about 10 years in the past. I noticed it when it got here out and I noticed it once more 10 years later, and I out of the blue thought, the actors in that movie are so superb. If anybody needs to be actors, it needs to be them. On the similar time, I assumed to myself, ‘You’ve labored arduous.’”

She continued, “I had gone by a tough time earlier than then. Up to now, I’d assume, ‘Why am I all the time 20 % wanting the place I wish to be?’, however I’d began to assume, ‘How can I do greater than this?’ I wished to settle the whole lot merely, with out psychological anguish. I wished to textual content director Lee Chang Dong, actress Jeon Do Yeon, actor Music Kang Ho, however it was 3 a.m., so I couldn’t. I assumed merely to myself that they have been good actors that would carry tears to my eyes, and so this was so far as I may go.” (Lee Chang Dong directed “Secret Sunshine” and Jeon Do Yeon and Music Kang Ho starred within the movie.)

She added, “For those who preserve refusing all of the initiatives that are available in, isn’t that retirement? However a number of months later, I used to be trying over the script for ‘Default’ and my blood began boiling as a result of I wished to do it so badly. The feelings I felt once I noticed ‘Secret Sunshine’ have been new for me, and it felt so pure to wrap it up like that, however it was so ridiculous that in a number of months I’d assume, ‘Let’s simply do yet one more.’ In order that’s how I obtained right here now. Isn’t that humorous?”

“The Day I Died: Unclosed Case” is a few detective assigned to the case of a lacking lady who supposedly died by suicide on a cliff throughout a stormy evening. It premieres in South Korea on November 12.

