Kim Hye Yoon Becomes A Bright-Eyed Broadcaster For Cameo In “Reside On”

As drama followers depend all the way down to the premiere of “Reside On,” JTBC shared stills that reveal a glimpse of actress Kim Hye Yoon’s cameo!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Website positioning Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the varsity superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the strict head of the membership.

In her particular look within the present, Kim Hye Yoon performs Website positioning Hyun Ah, who’s an announcer for the broadcasting membership at Website positioning Yeon Excessive College. She’s making a cameo within the premiere to supply her assist resulting from her reference to Director Kim Sang Woo, who helmed her latest drama “Extraordinary You.”

Website positioning Hyun Ah sadly makes an enormous mistake on air throughout a lunchtime broadcast that the entire faculty hears, which enrages perfectionist Go Eun Taek. Many followers are curious to search out out concerning the incident and are wanting ahead to seeing the strain between her and Minhyun’s character within the first episode.

The manufacturing workforce shared how grateful they’re to Kim Hye Yoon for readily agreeing to make a cameo. They added, “In addition to Kim Hye Yoon, there might be a number of stars making cameos in ‘Reside On.’ We hope you’ll expect to find what stars will seem and what roles they’ll play.”

“Reside On” premieres on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be accessible on Viki!

Watch a teaser for “Reside On” under:

