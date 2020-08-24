Kim Hye Yoon Confirmed To Join BLACKPINK’s Jisoo In New Drama By “SKY Fort” Director And Writer

Replace: Jung Hae In In Talks To Join Kim Hye Yoon And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo In New Drama By “SKY Fort” Creators

Unique Article:

It’s official: Kim Hye Yoon might be reuniting with the crew behind her hit drama “SKY Fort“!

On August 24, it was confirmed that the actress, who skyrocketed to fame via her position in JTBC’s “SKY Fort,” can be starring within the new drama “Snowdrop” (working title).

Though few particulars have been launched in regards to the upcoming drama so far, “Snowdrop” might be helmed by director Jo Hyun Tak and screenwriter Yoo Hyun Mi, who beforehand labored collectively on “SKY Fort.”

“Snowdrop” can even star BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who might be taking up her first main position within the drama. Each Kim Hye Yoon’s and Jisoo’s roles have been described as leads.

Are you excited to see Kim Hye Yoon be a part of Jisoo on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch “SKY Fort” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)