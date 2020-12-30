Kim Hye Yoon Reflects On 2020, Shares Acting Plans For 2021, And More

Kim Hye Yoon talked about her plans for 2021 in a latest interview with Star Information!

Throughout the interview, Kim Hye Yoon expressed her gratitude for receiving the AAA Potential Actor award. She shared, “Throughout the ceremony, I used to be very nervous, however I felt that it was a extremely significant award.” The actress elaborated, “I consider potential as one thing I’ve to search out myself. I feel I’ll be capable to present a aspect of me that even I didn’t know of.”

Kim Hye Yoon shared, “It hasn’t been lengthy since we made a fan membership identify. I feel Asia Artist Awards was the primary time I mentioned it throughout an award acceptance speech. It felt bizarre. Saying my fan membership’s identify was additionally one thing I needed to do whereas accepting an award. It was an odd feeling. Previously, I used to say to my followers, ‘Hi there, everybody,’ however now that I used to be mentioning Hyeppy Ending (Kim Hye Yoon’s fan membership), it felt like we had turn out to be one.”

The actress commented, “To say a phrase to Hyeppy Ending, I’m grateful to have followers who cheer me on extra fortunately, rapidly, and with larger depth than anybody else. I can’t consider it each time, the truth that many individuals love me. I feel it’s tough to convey your emotions to somebody with sincerity. Nonetheless, since my followers try this and provides me love sincerely each time, I’m so grateful, and I get the thought that I positively should return the love. Thanks for being with me. Let’s at all times keep collectively sooner or later.”

Though followers have been unhappy that Kim Hye Yoon solely appeared briefly on TV by means of cameos in “Document of Youth,” “Dwell On,” and “True Magnificence,” Kim Hye Yoon shared that she has been busy filming for the film “The Lady Driving a Bulldozer” (literal title). The movie will inform the story of Hye Younger (performed by Kim Hye Yoon), who investigates her father’s whereabouts after he suffers an surprising accident.

Kim Hye Yoon revealed that 2020 was a 12 months through which she appeared again on herself and discovered many issues. She shared, “I had the mindset of constructing progress, so with a view to transfer additional ahead, it was a 12 months through which I appeared again. I’m additionally excited about spend the subsequent 12 months. I feel it could be good if I grew to become a little bit bit extra mature. I’m half scared and half excited and searching ahead to see how I’ll have matured subsequent 12 months.”

Kim Hye Yoon defined that in 2021, she can be returning with the brand new JTBC drama “Snowdrop” (literal title). The actress expressed her needs for the present state of affairs with COVID-19 to enhance rapidly in order that she can train and make a constructive impression on viewers.

On “Snowdrop,” Kim Hye Yoon shared, “It’s my first drama after ‘Extraordinary You.’ It’s a brand new feeling. Because the viewers have waited one 12 months, I feel I’ll be capable to greet them with a brand new aspect of me that’s totally different from what I’ve proven up until now. Please wait a little bit bit longer.”

Lastly, Kim Hye Yoon revealed that she needs to turn out to be an actress viewers can watch with out any doubts. She expressed her needs for herself to at all times remember that she ought to make progress.

