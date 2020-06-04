Kim Hyeon Bin From “Produce X 101” Joins WM Entertainment After Leaving Source Music

Kim Hyeon Bin is now beneath the identical company as B1A4, Oh My Woman, and ONF!

On June 4, Kim Hyeon Bin was introduced as a brand new WM Entertainment trainee on the official Instagram account for the company’s trainees.

The submit consists of photographs of Kim Hyeon Bin alone and with the company’s different male trainees.

A supply from the company confirmed to Sports activities Donga, “We not too long ago signed a trainee contract with Kim Hyeon Bin.”

Final 12 months, Kim Hyeon Bin participated in Mnet’s “Produce X 101” as a Source Music trainee. This April, Kim Hyeon Bin introduced that he had left the company and was making ready to enter school.

Wishing Kim Hyeon Bin all one of the best at his new company WM Entertainment!

