Kim Hyun Joo Joins Talks Along With Ji Jin Hee And Lee Mi Yeon For JTBC Remake Of BBC Series “Undercover”

Kim Hyun Joo could be making her return to the small display screen!

On Might 4, a supply from YNK Leisure mentioned, “She has obtained a suggestion for JTBC’s new drama ‘Undercover’ and is reviewing it.”

A remake of the 2016 BBC drama of the identical title, “Undercover” is centered round a person who hides his true identification for 27 years.

Ji Jin Hee is in talks to play male protagonist Han Jae Hyun and Lee Mi Yeon can also be in talks to affix as her first drama in 10 years.

Kim Hyun Joo has been provided the position of Han Jae Hyun’s spouse Choi Yeon Soo who chases justice and the reality as a human rights lawyer. Kim Hyun Joo and Ji JIn Hee beforehand labored collectively within the 2016 SBS drama “I Have a Lover.”

