Kim Hyun Joong Helps Save A Life With First Aid

Kim Hyun Joong lately helped save a person’s life along with his fast actions.

It was reported on August 31 that in his go to to a restaurant the earlier week, the idol-turned-actor carried out first help after the restaurant’s chef collapsed and Kim Hyun Joong helped him regain consciousness earlier than the arrival of the paramedics.

Based mostly on CCTV footage from the restaurant, Kim Hyun Joong noticed the chef who had fainted and instantly supported his head to free his airway whereas additionally undoing the buttons on the chef’s shirt. He then instructed close by employees to name the paramedics. Kim Hyun Joong remained by the chef’s facet till the paramedics arrived, massaging his chest and abdomen and serving to him regain consciousness by speaking to him. After the paramedics arrived on the scene, Kim Hyun Joong helped them transfer the chef into the ambulance and likewise described what had occurred intimately.

Upon realizing that the one who had helped save the chef’s life was Kim Hyun Joong, the restaurant proprietor reported the nice deed to the media and expressed his gratitude.

A consultant from Kim Hyun Joong’s company confirmed that the individual within the CCTV footage was Kim Hyun Joong and said, “He solely did what he needed to do.”

Kim Hyun Joong is planning to greet followers everywhere in the world by way of a web based live performance in October.

