Kim Hyung Jun’s Accuser Receives Prison Sentence For False Accusation And Defamation

The girl who accused SS501’s Kim Hyung Jun of sexual assault has been sentenced to jail.

In March 2019, a girl accused Kim Hyung Jun of sexually assaulting her in Might 2010. In response, Kim Hyung Jun filed a lawsuit in opposition to the accuser for false accusation and defamation. The singer additionally strongly denied the allegations throughout questioning by the police, saying that the connection between the 2 was consensual. In June 2019, the police forwarded the case with a suggestion of non-indictment for Kim Hyung Jun as a consequence of an absence of proof. The accuser went to trial on prices of false accusation and defamation.

On September 29, Kim Hyung Jun’s company confirmed that the lady who had accused Kim Hyung Jun has been sentenced to eight months in jail. That was introduced on September 25 throughout a sentencing trial on the Goyang department of the Uijeongbu District Courtroom.

It’s reported that the lady has continued to defame Kim Hyung Jun on-line. With Kim Hyung Jun’s picture harmed and rumors and defamation persevering with for the reason that unique accusation, he’s reportedly skilled appreciable monetary and psychological injury.

His company SDKB advised Maeil Enterprise Newspaper that they’re contemplating submitting a compensation declare in opposition to her. They will even proceed to gather proof of malicious rumors, false statements, and defamation and can take robust motion.

As well as, a supply from his company advised YTN Star, “Presently, Kim Hyung Jun is working as a producer and coaching a brand new group. He’s additionally working as a singer himself.” They added, “He’s planning to carry a Japanese on-line live performance on the finish of October.”

