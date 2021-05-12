Kim Jae Kyung Joins Cast Of New Drama Starring Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, And GOT7’s Jinyoung

Kim Jae Kyung has been cast in the upcoming tvN drama “The Devil Judge”!

On May 12, Kim Jae Kyung’s agency, Namoo Actors, confirmed the casting news. Kim Jae Kyung will be playing the role of Oh Jin Joo, an associate judge at the trial court. Oh Jin Joo is a judge who loves the spotlight and becomes a media darling thanks to her beauty and her wit. She is an ambitious character who fights for every chance she gets and enters the Supreme Court after a series of incidents.

“The Devil Judge” is set in an imaginary dystopian Korea where the true meaning of justice is revealed through a live legal show that the entire nation participates in. Is Kang Yo Han, a devil judge that appears during these chaotic times, a hero for the people or a devil wearing the mask of the law?

It was previously confirmed that Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Park Gyu Young would be starring in the drama.

Kim Jae Kyung said, “I am so honored to be working with such a great director, writer, and cast. I’m excited thinking about all the things I will learn on set. I hope to have a lot of fun filming and express that joy through the character of Oh Jin Joo.”

“The Devil Judge” is set to air in the second half of 2021.

