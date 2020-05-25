Kim Jae Kyung Reveals The Unexpected Perks Of Being Mistaken For Kim Ji Won On “Working Man”

Kim Jae Kyung talked about her resemblance to Kim Ji Won on the most recent episode of SBS’s “Working Man”!

On the Might 24 broadcast of the range present, the previous Rainbow member-turned-actress appeared as a visitor alongside actor Kim Min Kyu and “The World of the Married” star Shim Eun Woo.

At one level throughout the episode, Yoo Jae Suk all of the sudden remarked, “Wow, Kim Jae Kyung appears to be like loads like Kim Ji Won.” As a number of different “Working Man” members agreed, he went on to ask her, “You need to hear that loads, don’t you?”

Kim Jae Kyung nodded, sharing, “There have been occasions once I went to eating places they usually gave me free meals as a result of they assumed I used to be Kim Ji Won.”

HaHa playfully requested, “So that you don’t appropriate them once they provide the free meals?” and Kim Jae Kyung replied with an embarrassed chuckle, “I simply smile.”

As everybody cracked up, Yoo Jae Suk commented approvingly, “It’d be impolite to appropriate them. They is perhaps embarrassed.”

Do you assume Kim Jae Kyung appears to be like like Kim Ji Won? Share your ideas beneath!

