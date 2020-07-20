Kim Ji Suk And Han Ye Ri Enjoy A Sweet Moment Together In “My Unfamiliar Household”

Han Ye Ri and Kim Ji Suk proceed to develop nearer in tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household”!

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and households who’re like strangers.

Spoilers

Beforehand, the family members have been hit with one other storm. Kim Sang Shik (Jung Jin Younger) had determined to place his regrets concerning the previous behind and dwell on along with his eyes on the long run. Nonetheless, he skilled a cardiac arrest after his surgical procedure, and it was unclear if he’d be capable to survive. The youngest son Kim Ji Woo (Shin Jae Ha) bought on a airplane to go to a overseas nation with out saying goodbye to his household. In the meantime, Park Chan Hyuk (Kim Ji Suk) confessed to Kim Eun Hee (Han Ye Ri), bringing change to their 15-year relationship as pals.

New stills revealed by tvN present Kim Eun Hee and Park Chan Hyuk having fun with a picnic collectively. Kim Eun Hee smiles peacefully as she leans on Park Chan Hyuk’s again and reads a ebook. She then says one thing to Park Chan Hyuk that surprises him (see high picture).

Kim Eun Hee and Park Chan Hyuk had all the time been particular to 1 one other. They every realized their true emotions for one another at completely different instances, they usually had by no means recognized that the emotions have been mutual, as they’d by no means stated them out loud. Again collectively as pals, Kim Eun Hee did her finest to regulate how she felt and stored her distance from him. When Park Chan Hyuk opened as much as her about his painful secret, he closed the emotional distance between the 2, and their relationship is now heading in a romantic path.

The drama’s manufacturing group shared, “Kim Eun Hee mirrored on herself whereas seeing the members of the family’ hardships and has turn into extra mature in her relationships with others. Keep tuned to see what alternative she makes. Please be a part of us till the tip of the members of the family’ journey to discovering the true that means of a household, and see what their household will appear to be now that they’ve accepted their variations and are altering.”

Episode 15 of “My Unfamiliar Household” airs July 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

Catch the newest episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)