Kim Ji Suk And Jung So Min’s Upcoming Drama Reveals Premiere Date And Poster

JTBC’s “Monthly House” (literal translation) has announced its new premiere date along with a new poster!

The upcoming romance drama is about a man who thinks houses are for “buying” and a woman who thinks houses are for “living.” Starting June 16, the drama will ring in the warm spring breeze with its heart-fluttering story.

In the poster released with the premiere date, magazine editor Na Young Won (Jung So Min) and the CEO of the magazine Yoo Ja Sung (Kim Ji Suk) stand alongside each other in the window of a sunlit house.

A “home” signifies one of the most highly desired assets among people of modern times. While Na Young Won thinks of home as a place where she can be herself, a house is simply a source of wealth and a place to sleep for Yoo Ja Sung. As these two individuals with opposing perspectives keep crossing paths, how will they come to see eye to eye?

The production team commented, “We were able to capture such a beautiful image thanks to Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk maintaining their unique characters while being considerate of one another. Please stay on the lookout until the story begins with the first broadcast.”

“Monthly House” will be directed by Lee Chang Min of “Welcome to Waikiki” and written by Myung Soo Hyun of “Rude Miss Young Ae” and “Drinking Solo.” It will premiere on June 16 at 9 p.m. KST and air every Wednesday and Thursday.

