Kim Ji Suk Is The Guy Friend You Wish You Had In Upcoming Drama “My Unfamiliar Household”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has shared a sneak peek of star Kim Ji Suk in character!

“My Unfamiliar Household” will inform the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and household who’re like strangers. In the drama, the characters discover themselves rising aside from their households as they become old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. Then again, in addition they study that generally, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

Han Ye Ri will star within the drama because the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, whereas Kim Ji Suk will play the function of Park Chan Hyuk, her shut man buddy and former faculty classmate who turns into her relationship coach to get her again within the courting recreation.

A free spirit who thinks outdoors the field, Park Chan Hyuk gave up on his desires of changing into a photographer in an effort to head his personal media firm. As a perceptive realist with robust powers of statement, he is ready to shortly decide up on what others are considering and feeling, even when they try to cover it.

On Could 4, the upcoming drama launched its first stills of Kim Ji Suk in his new function. In one photograph, Park Chan Hyuk appears severe as he listens to Kim Eun Hee open up over a bottle of soju, proving himself a dependable buddy who’s all the time able to lend her an ear. One other photograph captures the lovable bickering dynamic between the 2 buddies, with Kim Eun Hee evident at Park Chan Hyuk whereas he wears a happy smirk.

Explaining why he had been drawn to the function, Kim Ji Suk remarked, “As quickly as I acquired the plot synopsis for the drama, I grew to become extraordinarily inquisitive about Chan Hyuk. I assumed that there have to be one other, hidden aspect to the character—that he should have a narrative of his personal that he’s unable to inform. I additionally discovered it fascinating that he finally ends up being the one one to study the key of Eun Hee’s household.”

The actor continued, “[While playing the character,] I used to be cautious to solely say my traces as soon as I’d absolutely listened to my co-star’s traces. I assumed that probably the most crucial facet of [portraying Park Chan Hyuk] was to hearken to what others needed to say—to make it my high precedence to grow to be an excellent listener.”

“My Unfamiliar Household” premieres on June 1 at 9 p.m. KST and can be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

