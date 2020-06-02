Kim Ji Suk, Jung So Min, And Jung Gun Joo In Talks For New JTBC Romance Drama

Kim Ji Suk, Jung So Min, and Jung Gun Joo could also be starring in a brand new drama collectively!

Beforehand, Sports activities Chosun and Pleasure Information 24 reported that the actors have been solid in an upcoming JTBC drama.

On June 2, a consultant from JTBC confirmed, “Relating to the brand new drama ‘Month-to-month Home’ (literal title), it’s true that we’ve despatched Kim Ji Suk, Jung Gun Joo, and Jung So Min provides to star within the drama. Nevertheless, the detailed broadcasting schedule and whether or not or not they’ll star within the drama haven’t been determined but.”

“Month-to-month Home” is a home-searching romance story a couple of man who buys homes and a girl who lives in a single. It follows the various tales of the editors of a house journal.

Kim Ji Suk has been supplied to play Yoo Ja Sung, the CEO of an actual property funding firm and journal firm Month-to-month Home who went from rags to riches. By learning through the day, working as a restaurant part-timer and a delegated driver at night time, and dealing at development websites through the weekends, Yoo Ja Sung minimize down on his sleep time to self-study actual property, finally turning into an funding professional and rich man proudly owning property value tens of billions of gained (tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}) in actual property. Nevertheless, when he runs into Na Younger Gained, the 2 will start an sudden romance.

Jung So Min is in talks to star as Na Younger Gained, {a magazine} editor with 10 years of expertise who has been residing alone for 10 years at a rented dwelling. She believes her dwelling to be the place the place she will be able to really be herself. Nevertheless, when she meets her devil-like new house owner and Month-to-month Home journal CEO, Na Younger Gained begins to seek for a home of her personal and develops an curiosity in actual property

Jung Gun Joo has been supplied the function of tenting fanatic {and professional} photographer Shin Kyum. Dwelling by the rules of “you solely stay as soon as” and “work-life steadiness,” Shin Kyum selected to grow to be a photographer over inheriting his father’s enterprise. He’s additionally Na Younger Gained’s neighbor and comfort retailer accomplice, permitting their fates to be consistently intertwined.

At the moment, Kim Ji Suk is starring in tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household,” Jung Gun Joo is starring in tvN’s “Oh My Child,” and Jung So Min is starring in KBS 2TV’s “Repair You.”

