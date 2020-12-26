Kim Ji Won And Ji Chang Wook Are Seconds Away From A Kiss In “Lovestruck In The Metropolis”

KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” revealed candy stills of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a brand new short-form romance drama that follows the lifelike love lives of younger folks combating to outlive within the hectic metropolis. It’s at the moment being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the upcoming first season is entitled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Won, an sincere and passionate architect who’s a hopeless romantic in the case of love. After a girl that he calls “the digital camera thief” steals his coronary heart one summer season night time after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her—even a 12 months later. Kim Ji Won is the titular “digital camera thief”—freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh.

New stills present Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh simply moments earlier than a kiss. They seem to have returned from browsing, and Lee Eun Oh has a scratch on her brow. Park Jae Won appears to be like at her with nervous eyes, and heart-fluttering stress could be felt between them as they lock eyes.

The second episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” will dive deeper into the candid and fearless love lives of younger women and men of the town. Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh’s romance will start in earnest, and the love tales of Choi Kyung Joon (Kim Min Seok) and Website positioning Rin Yi (So Ju Yeon) in addition to Oh Solar Younger (Han Ji Eun) and Kang Geon (Ryu Kyung Soo) may also unfold.

The producers of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” shared, “The romance of the six women and men of the town tells a narrative of one thing that everybody has skilled at the least as soon as of their lives. It’s a lifelike and relatable drama that viewers can venture their previous and present lives onto. Please anticipate finding out how the romance between Park Jae Won and Lee Eun Oh, who’ve completely different stances in the identical state of affairs, will progress.”

The subsequent episode of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” can be revealed on December 25 at 5 p.m. KST.

Additionally watch Ji Chang Wook in “Melting Me Softly” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)