Kim Ji Won And Lee Min Ki In Talks To Star In New JTBC Drama

Kim Ji Won and Lee Min Ki could also be starring in a drama collectively!

On January 8, SpoTVNews reported that the 2 actors have been confirmed to star in Park Hae Younger’s new drama that will likely be directed by producing director (PD) Kim Seok Yoon and air on JTBC. Following studies, a supply from JTBC clarified, “Lee Min Ki and Kim Ji Won are positively reviewing presents to star within the drama. The title and schedule haven’t been determined but.”

Lee Min Ki and Kim Ji Won beforehand starred within the 2018 film “Detective Ok: Secret of the Dwelling Lifeless.” In the movie, Km Ji Won performed Wolmyeong, a girl who misplaced her reminiscence, and Lee Min Ki took the position of the mysterious Heukdopo. Followers are interested by what sort of roles they could play on this new drama.

In the event that they resolve to seem in it, they are going to be reuniting with Kim Seok Yoon, who directed the film “Detective Ok: Secret of the Dwelling Lifeless.” Followers can even look ahead to one other work by Park Hae Younger, who’s the author of many dramas comparable to “One other Oh Hae Younger” and “My Mister.”

This JTBC drama will begin filming this 12 months and air someday subsequent 12 months.

At the moment, Kim Ji Won is filming KakaoTV’s “Lovestruck within the Metropolis,” and Lee Min Ki’s MBC drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal title) will air in March.

