Kim Ji Won Falls In Love With Ji Chang Wook While Pretending To Be Someone Else In Upcoming Romance Drama

KakaoTV’s upcoming unique drama “Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” (literal translation) has launched a brand new glimpse of Kim Ji Won in her starring position!

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” is a short-form romance drama that can comply with the real looking love lives of younger folks combating to outlive in a busy metropolis. It’s at present being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary season is entitled “My Lovable Digital camera Thief” (literal translation).

“My Lovable Digital camera Thief” will star Ji Chang Wook as Park Chae Won, an sincere and overly passionate architect who loves the town streets. After a lady that he calls the “digital camera thief” steals his coronary heart one summer season night time after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her.

In the meantime, Kim Ji Won will star within the drama as Lee Eun Oh, a contract marketer who spontaneously decides to undertake a false id in an unfamiliar place for enjoyable. Nonetheless, whereas posing because the free-spirited Yoon Solar Ah, who’s wilder and extra eccentric than Lee Eun Oh’s atypical persona, she unintentionally finally ends up falling in love with Park Chae Won.

In the newly launched stills, Kim Ji Won appears blissful as she enjoys her freedom to its fullest. While enjoying volleyball on the seashore, she couldn’t care much less whether or not she will get coated in sand or not—and in one other photograph, she fortunately takes images with a digital camera, piquing viewers’ curiosity additional in regards to the which means behind the intriguing title “My Lovable Digital camera Thief.”

The producers of “Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” commented, “Kim Ji Won, who’s totally immersed in her character, is bringing the small print of Lee Eun Oh’s various charms to life along with her appearing. To discover out why she falls in love beneath a special title, please comply with alongside on the journey of her feelings. It is possible for you to to expertise a novel romance.”

“Metropolis Couple’s Method of Love” will premiere on December 8 at 5 p.m. KST.

