Kim Ji Young Talks About Gaining 12 Kilograms For “Good Casting,” Her Son’s Thoughts On Her Fame, And More

Following the conclusion of SBS’s “Good Casting,” actress Kim Ji Young participated in an interview with News1 to debate the drama and her profession.

“Good Casting” starred Kim Ji Young, Choi Kang Hee, and Yoo In Young as Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) brokers. After being compelled to be pencil-pushers for a very long time, they lastly get the prospect to exit into the sphere once more on an undercover mission.

Kim Ji Young made her debut in 1995 and most not too long ago appeared in in style movies “Excessive Job” and “E.X.I.T” earlier than starring in “Good Casting.”

Given the intensive preparation wanted for the extreme motion scenes in “Good Casting,” the interviewer requested if there was a specific purpose she was drawn to this manufacturing. Kim Ji Young responded with amusing, “To be trustworthy, I went in pondering, ‘That is going to be straightforward,’ however it wasn’t. First off, after I obtained the script, I learn it in a single go. The function seemed enjoyable. It was each humorous and unhappy and held lots of totally different feelings.”

When requested about her motion scenes, Kim Ji Young shared, “Kang Hee struggled greater than I did. I believe she endured double the quantity I did. Nonetheless, she has superb stamina, and she or he actually loved filming the motion scenes. She doesn’t even sweat.” She added, “Initially, ‘stamina’ and ‘Kim Ji Young’ went hand-in-hand, however not anymore, now that I’m in my forties.”

After gaining 12 kilograms (roughly 26 kilos) for her function in “Good Casting,” the actress commented that she had not but misplaced all of it. She defined, “Previously, I’d be capable to achieve a ton of weight after which lose all of it inside a month.”

She jokingly added, “Now, if I work that arduous to lose it, I’ll die. I diminished my parts and exercised to lose seven kilograms, however I can’t lose anymore. After I was making an attempt to achieve weight, I’d begin the morning with an enormous bowl of rice and steak. As I gained and misplaced weight, my knees and decrease again started to harm, and I broke my organic rhythm and immune system. I’ve been caring for myself with dietary supplements.”

Kim Ji Young, whose husband and youthful brother are additionally celebrities, was requested how her son felt about their fame. The actress shared, “My youthful brother is a musical actor, however he hadn’t advised people who I used to be his sister. Everybody round him most likely thought, ‘Why is that actress all the time coming to see our performances?’ If there may be somebody well-known in your loved ones, you naturally really feel acutely aware about it. My son might be like that too. After all, it’s part of his each day life now, however there are certain to be slight inconveniences. Nonetheless, it means a lot to me that he nonetheless says he respects his mother and pop. I’m so grateful and apologetic in the direction of him that I cried after I heard these phrases.”

She hilariously added, “Since his members of the family appeared on TV ever since he was little, he thinks everybody goes on TV. One time I advised him I used to be going to go movie and he requested, ‘How come solely you go to movie?’”

Concerning actresses of their thirties and forties who specific remorse that their age limits them to roles as moms whereas movies largely concentrate on males, Kim Ji Young disagreed with the sentiment. She shared, “Even after I was in my twenties, I assumed, ‘There are not any initiatives for us.’ Again then, it appeared like there have been so many feminine characters of their thirties. It’s all the time like that. There isn’t any such factor as a state of affairs during which you get what you need whenever you need it. With that, I believe it’s additionally essential to vary your self a bit to suit the circulation of the technology.”

Kim Ji Young additionally revealed what her greatest concern is today. She mentioned, “Adapting to the change in my place in addition to issues relating to myself.” She defined, “Many individuals I do know have left this trade, and lots of new folks have entered. Everybody refers to me as their senior now, however I’m nonetheless not used to it. Lately, I’ve been residing with the thought that I’m getting into half two of my performing life.”

Watch Kim Ji Young within the finale of “Good Casting” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews