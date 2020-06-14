Kim Jong Kook And Ji Suk Jin Talk About Their Connection To Ji Chang Wook On “Working Man”

The solid of “Backstreet Rookie” appeared as visitors on SBS’s “Working Man!”

“Backstreet Rookie” is an upcoming drama from SBS in regards to the unconventional love story between a 24-hour comfort retailer proprietor (Ji Chang Wook) and a part-time worker (Kim Yoo Jung). Ji Chang Wook, Kim Yoo Jung, Han Solar Hwa, and Do Sang Woo confirmed up as visitors on “Working Man” to advertise their drama, which premieres on June 19.

As quickly because the visitors had been launched, Lee Kwang Soo mentioned, “They’re the principle characters of SBS’s new drama” and Yang Se Chan joked, “You sound like their supervisor.”

Yoo Jae Suk mentioned to Ji Chang Wook, “There are plenty of celebrities with the final identify ‘Ji,’ however I believe your visuals are the finest out of all of them.”

Kim Jong Kook mentioned proudly, “We went to the identical college. He’s my highschool junior.” He then began singing their college track and Ji Chang Wook adopted alongside, a lot to HaHa’s amusement.

Ji Suk Jin requested Ji Chang Wook if “Ji” was his actual surname they usually came upon that they belonged to the identical “Chungju Ji” clan. (In Korea, the place many individuals share the identical household names, clan names are used to differentiate inside them.)

