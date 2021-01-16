Kim Jong Kook And Jun So Min To Host 2020 APAN Music Awards + More Winners Shared

“Operating Man” solid members Kim Jong Kook and Jun So Min will probably be internet hosting the 2020 APAN Music Awards!

The pair will probably be MCs for the ceremony that can air at 8 p.m. KST on January 24 by way of Seezn and olleh TV, with it additionally transmitted to over 200 international locations world wide.

The 2020 APAN Music Awards are co-organized by the Korea Leisure Administration Affiliation and WADE. Initially deliberate to happen on November 28, the ceremony was postponed because of a rise in circumstances of COVID-19 in Korea.

The slogan for the present will probably be “Thank You So A lot,” a message of consolation and due to each all of the residents who’ve struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic and to Okay-pop followers world wide who present their love and assist.

In late November, the winners of well-liked vote classes had been introduced, in addition to the Prime 10 artists and extra.

By means of an announcement on January 15, some extra winners had been shared! They embrace Kim Jae Hwan profitable APAN Selection Greatest Vocalist, LEENALCHI profitable APAN Selection New Focus, A.C.E profitable APAN Selection International Hallyu Star, Ha Sung Woon profitable APAN Selection Greatest Pattern, and WEi profitable APAN Selection New Okay-Pop Icon.

