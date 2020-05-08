Kim Jong Kook, BoA, Sung Si Kyung, And Dynamic Duo Seek “The Voice Of Korea 2020” In New Posters

Mnet launched new posters of the coaches for the “The Voice of Korea 2020”!

“The Voice of Korea” is the Korean remake of the Netherlands’ “The Voice” after Mnet bought the rights to this system. Korea’s prime musicians will remodel into coaches who select their teammates primarily based on the contestants’ voices alone and assist them grow to be prime vocalists.

The brand new particular person posters for “The Voice of Korea 2020” characteristic the coaches Kim Jong Kook, BoA, Sung Si Kyung, and Dynamic Duo who will probably be supporting the contestants on the upcoming present. In the posters, all of the coaches look like specializing in somebody’s voice whereas reaching out with their arms to press a pink button. The underside of the posters characteristic this system’s catchphrase, “TURN the world along with your voice!”

In Kim Jong Kook’s poster, the singer seems extra severe than ever earlier than with a purpose to categorical his dedication. Though he has proven his witty character in quite a few selection applications, Kim Jong Kook will impress viewers by displaying his skilled aspect as a singer by way of the upcoming present.

BoA additionally exudes a charismatic aura in her elegant black costume. As a seasoned singer who has promoted within the leisure trade since a younger age, she’s going to present useful recommendation to contestants of all ages.

Moreover, viewers are extremely anticipating Sung Si Kyung’s function as an goal and detailed coach. Along with his sharp gaze, he goals to know the feelings of the contestants with a purpose to uncover vocalists that may transfer the hearts of the general public.

Lastly, in Dynamic Duo’s poster, the 2 artists look shocked by the contestant’s vocals. Viewers are curious to see if Dynamic Duo will be capable of uncover stunning new expertise with their discerning eye as hip hop artists who’re additionally producers.

“The Voice of Korea 2020” will premiere on Might 29 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)