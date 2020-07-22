Kim Jong Kook, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eun Bi, Soyou, VIXX’s Ravi, And More Cast For New Battle-Of-Wits Variety Show Pilot

SBS is launching a pilot for a brand new selection present!

On July 21, the present introduced the lineup for its upcoming pilot “Give Away the Reply Quiz Show: At the moment’s Supply” (literal title). It’s a mixture of quiz present and discuss present, and veteran MCs Jun Hyun Moo and Increase can be internet hosting this system.

“At the moment’s Supply” is completely different from different quiz exhibits in that one individual has been given the suitable reply. The eight forged members must clear up the quiz whereas attempting to determine which of the members has already bought the reply. That one member additionally has to maintain their data a secret, so that they fake to attempt to determine the reply together with the others.

The forged for the pilot episode consists of Kim Jong Kook, Track Ga In, Soyou, VIXX’s Ravi, Jeong Sewoon, IZ*ONE’s Kwon Eunbi, Lee Yong Jin, and Defconn. If selection present pilots do nicely, they may doubtlessly change into common packages.

“At the moment’s Supply” will premiere on August four at 8:55 p.m. KST.

