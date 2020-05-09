Kim Jong Kook Lights Up As “Working Man” Heads To The Gym To Celebrate His Birthday

SBS’s “Working Man” is making ready a particular birthday celebration that’s precisely up Kim Jong Kook’s alley!

The episode of “Working Man” that can air on Might 10 will likely be a particular episode celebrating the birthday of forged member Kim Jong Kook.

To replicate Kim Jong Kook’s love for exercising, filming for the episode happened at a gymnasium. As quickly as they entered, Kim Jong Kook couldn’t conceal his pleasure as he stated, “I really feel like we’ve arrived at an amusement park.” There, the forged utilized train machines to decide on their groups.

The workers additionally ready particular missions tailor-made to Kim Jong Kook, and he stored smiling all through filming because the day progressed, centered across the theme of “A day made only for Kim Jong Kook.” There will likely be an enormous shock occasion ready for him as effectively.

Kim Jong Kook’s birthday celebrations on “Working Man” will air at 5 p.m. KST on Might 10, and can characteristic visitor appearances by Jun Hyosung and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu.

Meet up with the newest episode of “Working Man” beneath!

