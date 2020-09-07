Kim Jong Kook Shares Discomfort With How People Talk About His Exercising On “My Ugly Duckling”

Kim Jong Kook not too long ago opened up about how he feels when others focus on his exercising habits.

On the September 6 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Kim Jong Kook’s phase began out on the health club. Afterwards, he met up with YouTuber Egg Kim, g.o.d’s Park Joon Hyung, and comic Nam Chang Hee.

As they started consuming their boiled hen soup with rice, Kim Jong Kook commented, “People assume I identical to hen breast, however I like hen legs too.” Egg Kim chimed in, “Since we’re on high-protein diets whereas figuring out, simply speaking makes me really feel like my muscle groups are rising.” Kim Jong Kook made everybody chuckle by responding, “For us, we’d fairly have cash fall out of our financial institution accounts than lose muscle.”

When requested if there was any particular place the place he needed to strive figuring out, Kim Jong Kook shared, “The explanation I am going to Los Angeles so typically is due to the health club.” He excitedly added, “I just like the coaching heart for nationwide athletes higher than Disneyland.”

Kim Jong Kook went on, “I additionally try how the health club is earlier than reserving a lodge. I don’t go to lodges that don’t have gyms. In the event that they don’t have one, I’ll make one and work out it doesn’t matter what.”

King Jong Kook additionally touched on some struggles that include being so athletic, commenting, “I don’t train due to girls. All I would like is one lady who likes this type of physique.”

He continued, “If somebody says they like me, folks assume they like me for my physique. However they identical to who I’m as an individual. They like how diligent and severe somebody who workouts is.”

The 4 of them later mentioned a saying that “muscle males” make the most effective husbands. They agreed with the saying and shared, “[To eat,] all we’d like is hen breasts,” “If you happen to can’t attain us, we’re not on the membership however on the health club,” and “For garments, we simply want shorts and a T-shirt.”

