Kim Jong Kook Shares His Hopes For The Kind Of Husband He Would Like To Be

On the July 12 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Kim Jong Kook shared his ideas on marriage and the form of husband he hopes to be.

In the course of the episode, Kim Jong Kook visited Tony Ahn‘s mom’s restaurant together with his mates Ji Suk Jin, Yang Se Chan, and Hwang Jae Sung. Because the group talked about marriage, Kim Jong Kook commented, “I believe my spouse would be extra vital to me than my kids.” He continued, “I wish to reside as somebody who is totally dedicated to his spouse.”

Yang Se Chan requested the married males what makes their wives mad, and Ji Suk Jin truthfully answered, “I don’t actually know the explanation.” He then shared a narrative the place his spouse received mad as a result of he hadn’t made his mattress, and whereas Kim Jong Kook and Yang Se Chan couldn’t perceive why his spouse can be upset by that, fellow married man Hwang Jae Sung was instantly in a position to relate, saying he had gone via one thing comparable together with his personal spouse. Again within the studio, the panel of celeb moms expressed their settlement together with his spouse’s perspective.

After listening to the story, Kim Jong Kook innocently requested, “If her emotions get damage by one thing like that, can’t you simply do it?”

