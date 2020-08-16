Kim Jong Kook Shares His Worries About Having Children On “My Ugly Duckling”

Kim Jong Kook mentioned his worries about having youngsters on the most recent episode of “My Ugly Duckling.”

In the course of the August 16 episode of “My Ugly Duckling,” Kim Jong Kook frolicked together with his shut associates Cha Tae Hyun and Hong Kyung Min, in addition to Hong Kyung Min’s daughter Rawon.

Earlier than they came visiting, Kim Jong Kook known as Hong Kyung Min. In the course of the name, Hong Kyung Min talked about his youngsters, saying, “They’re no joke. My eldest is 5 years previous, however she teaches me. They’re actually fairly and I like them, however they actually don’t pay attention.” Kim Jong Kook responded, “She was such a child when she [last] got here to my home.”

As soon as they had been all at Kim Jong Kook’s home, the singer provided Rawon some chocolate and listened to Cha Tae Hyun speak about his son Soo Chan. Afterwards, Kim Jong Kook revealed, “I’m so jealous listening to you guys speak about your youngsters.”

Later, Rawon’s mother got here to choose her up for her nap and was shocked at how a lot chocolate Rawon had eaten. Nonetheless, even this state of affairs made Kim Jong Kook comment, “I really want to have a child rapidly.”

When requested whether or not seeing youngsters makes him need to get married, Kim Jong Kook replied, “Earlier than, I didn’t assume an excessive amount of about marriage. However beginning final yr, I began to fret about having youngsters. You guys say that you simply’re exhausted and confused after getting married due to your youngsters, however you’re at the very least repeatedly constructing one thing. I simply really feel like I’m continually being reduce down.”

Hong Kyung Min advised him, “I met [my wife] on the finish of February and bought married in November. There’s no commonplace. Tae Hyun dated [his wife] for 10 years earlier than getting married.”

Kim Jong Kook shared, “I’m jealous of Tae Hyun. [For him, it’s like] there isn’t a one who is aware of this particular person higher than I do.” Hong Kyung Min commented, “When you get married, you be taught every part [about your spouse] in a single to 2 years.”

Kim Jong Kook added that he dislikes blind dates and different prearranged conferences, explaining, “I’m somebody who prefers assembly others naturally.”

