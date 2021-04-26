Kim Jong Kook Shares How His Love Of Exercise Influenced His Entertainment Career

On the April 25 episode of SBS’s “Master in the House,” Kim Jong Kook continued his tenure as the “master” of the show.

This episode focused on Kim Jong Kook’s love of exercise. He competed against Kim Dong Hyun in a thigh strength battle and won, prompting Lee Seung Gi to say, “I should work out from now on. Working out is the best.”

The entire “Master in the House” cast then participated in a fitness challenge with Kim Jong Kook. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo surprised all the other cast members by winning the first challenge, a sprint race. The members also played foot volleyball with an unknown team, who turned out to have members of the national team inside.

After the competitions, the cast went to the gym to get personal training from Kim Jong Kook. After treating them like a real personal trainer would, he said at the end, “Exercise is life. You have to become one with it.”

During the post-workout meal, Kim Jong Kook shared why exercise means so much to him. “I think that it’s important to find something you love besides work,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be exercise. If you have that, then you can find balance in your work and stay healthy for a long time. The reason that I was able to have a long entertainment career without scandal was because of exercise.”

