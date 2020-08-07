Kim Jong Kook, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, And More Donate To Help Victims Of Flooding

Celebrities are persevering with to help these affected by Korea’s ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

With Korea’s wet season starting in June, torrential rains have been inundating the nation in document quantities. These monsoon rains concentrated in Korea’s central and southern areas have flooded residential areas, inflicting hundreds to evacuate.

On August 4, the Korea Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation revealed that Kim Jong Kook donated 50 million received (roughly $42,170) to assist these in want. Newsen reported that Kim Jong Kook didn’t inform his company about his beneficiant donation.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s company AM Leisure additionally revealed that the 2 actors every donated 50 million received to the Group Chest of Korea. The couple has beforehand made donations to assist forestall the unfold of COVID-19 earlier this yr.

Moreover, Kim So Hyun contributed 20 million received (roughly $16,880) to assist flood victims, in response to the Korea Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation on August 5. She has constantly made donations, serving to the victims of the Gangwon province wildfire, aiding within the prevention of COVID-19, and extra.

A consultant of the Korea Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation additionally revealed, “Actress Kim Search engine marketing Hyung donated 20 million received to the affiliation’s ‘2020 Emergency Reduction Marketing campaign for Flood Harm.’” The donation will probably be used to help the flood victims and restore the areas broken by the flood.

On August 6, ChildFund Korea revealed that TVXQ’s Changmin has donated 30 million received (roughly $25,330) to assist deprived kids affected by the heavy rains. In keeping with the group, Changmin’s donation will probably be used for repairing the houses of kids from deprived households. Changmin shared, “I hope that this can present some assist to the youngsters who’re dealing with difficulties as a result of heavy rainfall.” Changmin beforehand additionally donated 55 million received (roughly $44,900) to this group on Kids’s Day this yr.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “The Story of Nokdu” beneath:

Watch Now

Additionally try Kim Search engine marketing Hyung in her current drama “No one Is aware of“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)

High Left Picture Credit score: Xportsnews