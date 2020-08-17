Kim Jong Kook Surprises Cha Tae Hyun With His First Impression Of Cha Tae Hyun’s Wife

On the August 16 episode of SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling,” Kim Jong Kook spent a while together with his shut mates Hong Kyung Min and Cha Tae Hyun.

In the course of the present, Kim Jong Kook recalled his first impression of Cha Tae Hyun’s spouse. Cha Tae Hyun is well-known for marrying his old flame and childhood sweetheart, Choi Suk Eun, and the couple at present has three kids.

Kim Jong Kook mentioned, “I used to be 21 or 22 once I went to Cha Tae Hyun’s home and met his future spouse for the primary time. I couldn’t say this on the time however I assumed she was his older sister.”

Shocked, Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, “As a result of we glance alike? Or as a result of she seemed outdated?” Kim Jong Kook mentioned, “He didn’t inform me that he had a girlfriend so I didn’t know. I went to his home with out realizing that, however there was somebody who seemed very virtuous there.”

This made Cha Tae Hyun crack up and he mentioned, “Kim Jong Kook, you’re out.” Kim Jong Kook mentioned, “No, what I’m making an attempt to say is that she didn’t really feel like his girlfriend. She had a really benevolent air.” From the panel, Web optimization Jang Hoon tsked and mentioned, “How is he going to recuperate from this?”

Kim Jong Kook tried to sort things by saying, “No, they did look comparable. However she checked out him with a really benevolent expression. His spouse has excellent options.”

Cha Tae Hyun mentioned, “Kim Jong Kook is on the wished listing now. It’s too late for him.” He added, “In the event you go my spouse on the road, she’s going to slap you. Watch out of any virtuous-looking ladies you would possibly meet.”

(Notice: The unique that means of the phrase Kim Jong Kook used, hoodeok, is “virtuous” or “beneficiant,” however in latest instances, the time period has come to be used as a roundabout time period for plumpness or weight acquire.)

