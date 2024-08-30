Kim Jong-Un Net Worth 2024- Career, Wife, Age, Height, and …

Kim Jong-Un, the current Supreme Leader of North Korea, remains one of the most mysterious and controversial figures on the world stage.

Rising to power at a young age following his father’s death in 2011, Kim has maintained North Korea’s authoritarian system while pursuing an aggressive nuclear weapons program. His leadership has been marked by purges, human rights abuses, and increasing tensions with the international community.

At the same time, Kim has shown a desire to engage in diplomacy and modernize North Korea’s economy to some degree.

This blog post will explore Kim Jong-Un’s biography, current status, personal life, career, wealth, and other critical aspects of his reign as North Korea’s paramount leader.

Who is Kim Jong-Un?

Kim Jong-Un was born on January 8, 1984 (though some sources cite 1982 or 1983) in Pyongyang, North Korea. He is the third and youngest son of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il and his consort, Ko Yong-Hui.

As a child, Kim was reportedly educated abroad in Switzerland under an alias, where he developed a love for basketball and Western pop culture. After returning to North Korea, he attended Kim Il-Sung Military University.

In 2009, Kim began to be groomed as his father’s successor, being rapidly promoted to high-ranking positions despite his youth and inexperience.

Attribute Details Full Name Kim Jong-Un Date of Birth January 8, 1984 (possibly 1982 or 1983) Birthplace Pyongyang, North Korea Age (2024) Estimated to be in the late 30s or early 40s Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Current Position Supreme Leader of North Korea Residence Pyongyang, North Korea Public Social Media None (Communications controlled by state media)

When Kim Jong-Il died in December 2011, Kim Jong-Un was quickly declared Supreme Leader of North Korea at around 27 years old, making him the world’s youngest head of state at the time.

Where is Kim Jong-Un now?

As of 2024, Kim Jong-Un continues to serve as the Supreme Leader of North Korea, holding absolute power over the country’s government and military. He resides primarily in luxurious palaces and compounds in Pyongyang, the capital. Kim occasionally travels domestically to various parts of North Korea for leadership visits and inspections.

His international travel has been limited, with notable exceptions being meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and summits with former US President Donald Trump in 2018-2019.

Age and Physical Appearance

Kim Jong-Un is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, though his exact age remains uncertain due to conflicting reports about his birth year.

In terms of appearance, Kim is known for his distinctive haircut and rotund physique. He stands around 5’7″ (170 cm) tall and is notably overweight, with some estimates putting his weight at over 300 pounds (136 kg).

Kim’s weight and health have been topics of frequent speculation. He has been observed walking with a limp at times, and his weight has fluctuated noticeably over the years.

Some analysts believe he may suffer from gout and other obesity-related health issues. However, the closed nature of North Korea makes it difficult to confirm details about Kim’s physical condition.

Personal Life and Relationships

In 2012, North Korean state media revealed that Kim Jong-Un was married to Ri Sol-Ju, a former singer and cheerleader. The couple is believed to have three children together, though information about Kim’s family life is tightly controlled.

Attribute Details Spouse Ri Sol-Ju Children Believed to have three children Parents Kim Jong-Il (Father), Ko Yong-Hui (Mother) Siblings Kim Yo-jong (Sister, close advisor) Hobbies Basketball, Luxury Goods, Fine Wines, Western Pop Culture Lifestyle Lavish, with multiple palatial compounds, luxury vehicles, and imported goods

His sister, Kim Yo-jong, is a close advisor and one of the most influential figures in the North Korean regime.

Kim’s personal life remains shrouded in secrecy, but reports indicate he enjoys a lavish lifestyle with access to imported luxury goods. He is known to be a basketball fan and has famously hosted former NBA star Dennis Rodman on multiple occasions.

Kim has cultivated a more approachable public image than his father, and he is often photographed interacting with ordinary North Korean citizens.

Professional Career and Leadership

Kim Jong-Un’s professional career has revolved around his role as Supreme Leader of North Korea. Since taking power in 2011, he has consolidated his authority through a series of purges, including the execution of his uncle Jang Song-thaek in 2013.

Kim has maintained North Korea’s authoritarian political system while pursuing an aggressive nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. Under Kim’s leadership, North Korea has conducted multiple nuclear tests and made significant advances in missile technology.

This has led to increased international sanctions and isolation. At the same time, Kim has shown a willingness to engage in high-profile diplomacy, including historic summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump in 2018-2019.

Domestically, Kim has implemented some limited economic reforms and emphasized improving living standards, though North Korea remains one of the world’s poorest and most repressive countries. He has sought to portray himself as a modern leader, promoting science and technology development.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Estimating Kim Jong-Un’s wealth is extremely difficult due to the opaque nature of North Korea’s economy and Kim’s position as absolute ruler.

Some analysts have suggested his net worth could be in the billions of dollars, with access to funds from North Korea’s illicit economic activities. However, these estimates are highly speculative.

What is clear is that Kim enjoys a highly luxurious lifestyle by North Korean standards. He reportedly owns multiple palatial compounds throughout the country, a fleet of luxury vehicles, and even a private island.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth Speculated to be in the billions (highly speculative) Lifestyle Extremely luxurious by North Korean standards Residences Multiple palatial compounds, private island Assets Fleet of luxury vehicles, foreign bank slush funds Spending Luxury goods, imported food and beverages

Kim is said to have a taste for fine wines, liquors, and imported foods. His regime has been accused of spending lavishly on luxury goods while much of the North Korean population lives in poverty.

Investments and Assets

As Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-Un effectively controls all state assets in North Korea. This includes the country’s natural resources, industrial base, and property. He has emphasized developing special economic zones to attract foreign investment, though international sanctions have limited their success.

Kim has also focused on showcase construction projects in Pyongyang, including new apartment complexes, entertainment facilities, and even a ski resort. These projects aim to present an image of economic progress, though their impact on the overall North Korean economy is limited.

The North Korean regime is believed to maintain significant slush funds in foreign banks, as well as engaging in illicit activities like cybercrime to generate revenue. However, the full extent of these hidden assets remains unknown.

Contact Information and Social Media

As the leader of one of the world’s most closed societies, Kim Jong-Un does not maintain any public social media presence or direct contact information. All communications from Kim are tightly controlled and disseminated through official state media channels like the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea does maintain some government-controlled social media accounts and websites to spread propaganda internationally. However, ordinary North Korean citizens have minimal internet access and are prohibited from freely communicating with the outside world.

Conclusion

Kim Jong-Un remains an enigmatic and controversial figure on the world stage. His absolute control over North Korea, pursuit of nuclear weapons, and human rights abuses have drawn international condemnation.

At the same time, Kim has shown a willingness to engage with the international community cautiously. As Kim enters his second decade in power, many questions remain about the future direction of his regime.

Will he pursue further economic reforms and opening? Or will he double down on North Korea’s nuclear program and isolation? Kim Jong-un’s choices in the coming years will have significant implications for North Korea and security and stability throughout East Asia and beyond.