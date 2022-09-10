Kim Jong-un organized a mega-event to celebrate North Korea’s 74th anniversary

People attend an event to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 2022. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea today commemorated the 74th anniversary of its foundation with a massive event held in Pyongyang with paratroopers, an air show and the presence of their leader, the dictator Kim Jong-un.

The celebrations were held Thursday night on the hill For them of the North Korean capital, where the statues of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, grandfather and father of the current leader, according to what the state agency collected this Friday KCNA.

Kim Jong-un attended the event with his wife, Ri Sol-juand went up on stage to be photographed with the artists and encourage them.

“Fireworks were displayed in the September sky where the national flag waved,” reported the aforementioned media, which accompanied the article with photographs of Kim greeting the attendees, thousands of people celebrating and waving the country’s pennants, and musical performances.

Pyongyang usually holds large celebrations on round anniversaries (every five to ten years) of its national holidays, so the large scale of this year’s ceremony is believed to be part of the country’s efforts to give an image of unity and encourage the people after natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic.

These celebrations, which could continue in the coming days, coincide with the official announcement that North Korea will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its population starting in November, and with the enactment of a law to promote the country’s nuclear development in the current geopolitical context.

Kim made the announcement the day before during a speech before the Supreme National Assembly, the country’s legislative body, in which he assured that Pyongyang will never give up its atomic weapons nor will it yield to the pressure of international sanctions.

North Korea has kept its borders closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and has since rejected offers of dialogue made by South Korea and the United States.

Last year, the North Korean regime approved a five-year weapons modernization plan that has brought about a twenty projectile launches this year and that seems to be behind the preparations for a new nuclear test detected by satellite images during this year.

If it happened, it would be Pyongyang’s first atomic test in five years and that, according to South Korean and American intelligence, has been ready for months to be carried out.

