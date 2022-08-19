Kim Jong-un’s regime attacked South Korea and ruled out the possibility of dialogue

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and deputy director of the propaganda department of the North Korean one-party

The sister of the North Korean dictator, Kim Yo-jongcategorically rejected this Friday the offer of economic aid in exchange for disarmament proposed this week by the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeolwhom he disqualified and whose proposal he called “absurd”.

“Even before pondering the ‘northward policy’ of the South Korean authorities we can say that we don’t like Yoon Suk-yeol himself ”, wrote the sister of Kim Jong-un In a statement published by the news agency KCNA.

Kim, deputy director of North Korea’s one-party propaganda department, said the regime will never “sit face to face with him” whatever offer you propose.

The words of the sister of the North Korean leader come four days after Yoon proposed an economic assistance plan that he himself described as bold and that promised Pyongyang a phased program of food assistance, economic support and investment in infrastructure in the event that the regime opted for denuclearization.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un next to what state media says is the intercontinental ballistic missile

“Dogs, whether as a puppy or an adult, always bark, and the same can be said for one who holds the title of ‘president,'” Kim said of Yoon, whose plan he considered identical to the one proposed by Lee Myung-bak, earlier Conservative president of South Korea who ruled from 2008 to 2013.

After the rapprochement between Pyongyang, seoul y Washington between 2018 and 2019 during the term of the Liberal Moon Jae-in in SeoulKim seemed to assure this Friday that no similar situation will be repeated under the current Conservative Government in the South.

“The rogue who speaks of a ‘bold plan’ today and organizes military exercises against the North the next day is none other than the ‘genius’ of Yoon Suk-yeol,” Kim said, referring to the joint exercises that will resume next Monday. for the first time since 2018 Washington y seoul on South Korean territory.

After the failure of the Hanoi summit in 2019 and with Pyongyang totally isolated from the outside since the pandemic began, the regime has embarked on a weapons modernization plan to which the allies are responding with plans to increase the deployment of military assets on the peninsula.

Pyongyang has also completed preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, and Seoul and Washington this week reaffirmed their intention to respond by deploying US strategic assets to the region should the North Korean military carry out the test.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Seoul does not want regime change “by force” in North Korea

The Pyongyang regime defied Seoul and launched two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea

Vladimir Putin promised to expand bilateral relations with the North Korean regime