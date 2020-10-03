Kim Jung Eun Is Determined To Get Rid Of Evidence In Upcoming Mysterious Thriller

MBN’s upcoming drama “My Harmful Spouse” has unveiled its first stills of Kim Jung Eun in her new function!

“My Harmful Spouse” is a few couple who married for love however struggles to maintain their marriage alive. Choi Gained Younger performs Kim Yoon Cheol, whereas Kim Jung Eun stars as Shim Jae Kyung.

Kim Jung Eun’s character Shim Jae Kyung is deemed the “excellent spouse” who is gorgeous, clever, type, and rich. Nevertheless, sooner or later, she turns into concerned in a mysterious kidnapping incident.

Judging from the outline of her flawless persona, it looks as if Shim Jae Kyung will grow to be the sufferer of a kidnapping case, however the brand new stills really level out she stands out as the one who is behind the incident. Her face is deathly pale with uneasiness, and her eyes are vast with panic. She is carrying a plastic robe and surgical gloves, and there her arms and legs are lined with blood.

Issues grow to be much more suspicious when Shim Jae Kyung shortly wipes the bloodstains off the ground with a decided expression. What precisely is she attempting to cover, and who do these bloodstains belong to?

The manufacturing crew of “My Harmful Spouse” mentioned, “Kim Jung Eun is an actress who’s wonderful at controlling her feelings and immersing into her function. She brilliantly portrayed this scene that exhibits a second of disaster. This shall be a thriller thriller the place you gained’t be capable to predict who’s the sufferer and who’s the perpetrator.”

“My Harmful Spouse” will premiere on October 5 at 11 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jung Eun in "I Am Legend":

