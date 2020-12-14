Kim Jung Hyun And Shin Hye Sun Have A Discreet Late-Night Meeting In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s new drama “Mr. Queen” shared new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun forward of the upcoming episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a brand new historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

The primary episode supplied viewers with loads of laughs because it depicted the comedic conditions that befell Kim So Yong as a queen with the soul of a person from fashionable instances trapped within her. In addition, the episode additionally piqued the curiosity of viewers by dropping varied hints concerning the secrets and techniques harbored by each Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong. Now that the pair have change into husband and spouse, it stays to be seen how Kim So Yong’s distinctive predicament will have an effect on the palace affairs.

In the brand new stills, Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong meet within the midnight. Each the king and queen eye one another with sly smiles, as if they’re every attempting to determine the opposite’s motive. In explicit, Kim So Yong seeks out the king so as to suggest a “no touching” rule. King Cheoljong seems unfazed by her suggestion as he eyes her with amusement.

After studying that water could possibly be the important thing to her escape, Kim So Yong ended up leaping into each lake within the palace in hopes of returning to her personal time. As her quest to seek out water continues, her subsequent strikes are set to change into much more surprising. The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “The method of Kim So Yong’s adaptation to palace life will likely be dynamic and unpredictable. Kim So Younger and King Cheoljong will change into the catalyst for much more attention-grabbing modifications inside the palace partitions. Sit up for how the couple will throw the palace into turmoil.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on December 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

