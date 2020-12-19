Kim Jung Hyun And Shin Hye Sun Struggle With Their Own Secrets In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s weekend drama “Mr. Queen” shared new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun forward of the upcoming episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy-comedy drama a few man from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Beforehand, Kim So Yong tried to regulate to the palace, even if she was really a free-spirited man from trendy occasions. She proposed a “no touching” rule to the king, and simply once they had been getting comfy performing as a pair solely in public, Kim So Yong snuck out of the palace dressed as a person. She got here face-to-face with King Cheoljong, who’s disguised as another person, and viewers are eager to seek out out if she is going to acknowledge him or not.

In the brand new stills, Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong have a tense encounter. Cheoljong factors his sword at her, and his piercing gaze research her nervous expression. Kim So Yong is flustered however she avoids eye contact and dares not provoke him. King Cheoljong suspects she has been following him, however Kim So Yong is simply nervous that folks would possibly discover out she snuck out of the palace.

One other set of stills exhibits Kim So Yong brandishing her immaculate cooking expertise. Queens normally don’t seem within the royal kitchen, and the servants develop into frantic when she exhibits up out of the blue. Kim So Yong attracts up her sleeves and makes use of her expertise as a chef within the trendy world to create an excellent dish. Her royal topics can’t assist however stare at her in awe. Her expression is filled with willpower and confidence, and she or he smirks as if she has been ready for this very second.

The following episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on December 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

