Kim Jung Hyun Becomes Suspicious Of Shin Hye Sun’s Behavior In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s weekend drama “Mr. Queen” revealed new stills of Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Solar forward of tonight’s episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy-comedy drama a few man from trendy instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

In the earlier episode, King Cheoljong began to indicate curiosity in Kim So Yong’s peculiar habits, whereas Kim So Younger came upon that there are folks throughout the palace partitions who may pose a menace to her. Realizing that she may quickly discover herself at risk, Kim So Yong utilized her expertise as a Blue Home chef to get into the great graces of Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Okay). Kim So Yong stays on her toes round King Cheoljong, who started to keep watch over her, however she additionally caught on to the truth that he was the one who beforehand pointed a knife at her. Viewers are curious to learn how the story between the 2 people who’re each harboring secrets and techniques will prove.

In the primary nonetheless, Kim So Yong reclines peacefully into her chair, having adjusted completely to her life within the unfamiliar palace. Kim So Yong acquired permission to fill the lake with water after successful over Queen Sunwon together with her cooking, and she or he wears a smug smile on her face as she basks in her success.

In stark distinction to Kim So Yong’s relaxed look, the subsequent set of stills exhibits King Cheoljong approaching her with a hardened expression. Kim So Yong stares again at him together with her options twisted in discomfort, main viewers to marvel what dialog will transpire between them. Kim So Yong then discovers one thing sudden close to the lake, and she or he holds onto it together with her mouth open in shock.

The brand new episode will see a sudden change in King Cheoljong and Kim So Yong’s relationship, along with delving deeper into the thriller surrounding the explanation why the true Kim So Yong fell into the lake.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “Kim So Yong and King Cheoljong will bear modifications after trying deeper into one another’s motives, and the explanation why the true Kim So Yong fell into the lake will likely be revealed. With the palace abuzz as everybody debates the reality behind the incident, the actions Kim So Yong will take after studying the reality will result in an sudden twist.”

The subsequent episode of “Mr. Queen” airs on December 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

