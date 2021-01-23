Kim Jung Hyun Faces Bae Jong Ok With Fierce Charisma In “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” revealed new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a few man from trendy occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Spoilers

King Cheoljong skilled a devastating style of betrayal within the earlier episode. He had massive plans to revive the throne and destroy corruption within the authorities. He wished to hold them out in the course of the banquet, however they had been hampered by those that didn’t need any modifications. Kim Jwa Geun (Kim Tae Woo) efficiently beat King Cheoljong at his personal recreation, and King Cheoljong suffered from a harmful explosion that just about took his life.

Now, King Cheoljong is again, and he has modified for good. The newly launched stills give a preview of how he’ll not stay a puppet king. His gaze is fiery with dedication, and he strides in the direction of the throne with flaming charisma. King Cheoljong and Queen Sunwon (Bae Jong Ok) could have a fierce confrontation, and this time, he received’t be backing down as her obedient son. Kim Jwa Geun’s head is lowered, and the opposite authorities officers look shocked and confused by the king’s sudden transformation.

The drama’s manufacturing crew mentioned, “King Cheoljong will give a pleasing catharsis by discovering his place within the palace. The reality concerning the explosion that occurred on the banquet in addition to an unpredictable twist shall be revealed. Please sit up for the ‘No contact’ couple’s romance, which can deepen within the midst of a disaster, in addition to their fiery teamwork.”

Episode 13 of “Mr. Queen” will air on January 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)